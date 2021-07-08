Oklahoma History Center to send learning out of the stratosphere with rocket class

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center wants to take youngsters on an educational voyage into outer space.
The History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City, will host a rocket class from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 as part of its Launch to Landing: Oklahomans in Space exhibit.
The class features a behind-the-scenes tour and allows participants to engage with the center’s hands-on educational cart, which is filled with items about space.
Participants will make their own water bottle rocket and take turns launching them into space during the last half of the class.
The class costs $15 for Oklahoma Historical Society members and $20 for non-members, and is limited to 10 participants of all ages; however, the suggested age is 6-12.
Visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter/classes to register for the class. Registration closes Friday, July 16.