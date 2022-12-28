OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma History Center’s “Observing With NASA” exhibit will close on Saturday, December 31.

According to OHC, “Observing With NASA” is an authentic data experience with astronomical imaging. The exhibit kiosk from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory invites visitors to experience the art and science of NASA imagery. Visitors will also receive an introduction to the tools, data and skills that NASA space scientists and experts use to produce the images of deep space objects.

Officials say “Observing With NASA” showcases a variety of NASA’s renowned images to experience and offers opportunities for viewers to add their own artistic touch to the images through analysis and processing.

“Observing With Nasa” exhibit. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS).

“Observing With Nasa” exhibit. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS).

“Observing With Nasa” exhibit. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS).

“Observing With Nasa” exhibit. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS).

“Observing With Nasa” exhibit. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS).

The exhibit was added to the OHC’s permanent exhibit “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space,” which displays the accomplishments of all Oklahomans who have donated to the US aerospace program from its inception. “Launch to Landing” is located in the Gaylord Special Exhibit Gallery on the first floor of the OHC.

The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr. in Oklahoma City. It is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Please call 405-522-0765 or visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter/visitor for admission costs and group rates.