OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two of Oklahoma’s holiday lights attractions have been named among the best in the nation, and they need your help getting the top spot!

USA Today travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do, and more. Then, it’s put to a public vote to find the 10Best in each category.

Right now, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s SAFARI LIGHTS is nominated for best zoo lights with its “captivating wildlife-themed light sculptures.”

The Chickasha Festival of Light is also up for best public holiday lights display.

“It’s no surprise that more than 250,000 visitors come from around the world to check out this granddaddy of all light shows,” said USA Today.

You can vote for both light displays daily through Wednesday, November 29. The top 10 winning displays, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, December 8.

Vote for OKC Zoo SAFARI LIGHTS here.

Vote for Chickasha Festival of Light here.