Oklahoma homeowner says nearby natural gas facility has made him unable to sell his home

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Homeowners on a south Guthrie street are taking their fight to the city after what they say have been years of living next to a nuisance gas facility– leaving their property smelly and noisy.

“I’m just like, ‘gosh, why can’t I just live in peace and enjoyment?’” said Murchison, who lives nearby the gas facility.

Murchison has lived in his south Guthrie home off Oakwood Drive for nearly 20 years but now he wishes he could pack his bags and move.

“I’ve tried to sell this property and at least 20 people said ‘We wouldn’t buy this property because we can’t deal with the noise. It sounds like a train,’” Murchison said.

But he says he can’t sell because of a natural gas facility just on the other side of his tree line.

“It’s so loud, I mean if you’re dead asleep you’ll sit straight up in the chair or the bed,” Murchison said. “The smell is totally horrendous. What it is is a sulfur type smell. It smells between a deep sulfur to a rotten egg smell.”

Murchison says the City of Guthrie owns the land the facility sits on– leasing it since 1984. But he says it was only 7-9 years ago that it became a problem.

“I’m not exaggerating. I invite anybody to come out here and experience this any hour of the day that you want to. If you come out here at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning you’re gonna hear this thing twice that loud,” Murchison said.

Murchison and his neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, have both contacted the city manager and even the mayor.

We spoke with Guthrie City Manager Leroy Alsup on the phone.

“We have asked our code enforcement officer to go out and take a second look at the issues. Try and identify any issues and then determine whether it would be something the city would take action on or whether it would be the corporation commission if there are any corrective actions that need to be taken,” Alsup said.

He says the city is also in contact with DCP Midstream, the owner of the facility.

“What would make this better for me is for the city to step up, like they should do,” Murchison said. “They’re killing my property value.”

The city did confirm to us they own the land the facility sits on and currently the company leasing it has another five years on their contract.