OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been growing complaints across the metro over an insect invasion. In Oklahoma, earwigs seem to be everywhere in and around homes.

Oklahoma exterminators told KFOR they’re staying extra busy, and the problem right now is much worse than previous years.

Typically Earwigs will start in your yard and then make their way into your home as the problem worsens. Exterminators told KFOR, many Oklahomans have been having this issue because of the recent wet weather.

Exterminators said the exploding population of the nocturnal creatures is linked to all the rain the region has received recently.

“It’s been busy so far for earwigs this year, mostly because of all this rain that we’ve been having,” said Rainey Land, Owner of Killin’ It Termite and Pest.

Earwigs, also known as pincher bugs, love moist, damp, dark areas like under flowerpots and leaves or inside a mailbox.

They now seem to be making their way inside homes.

“This year I’ve had them really bad. I’ve had them in the past, but nowhere near as bad… I’ve talked to other neighbors, and they are all having the same problem with them,” said Sissy Crowe, homeowner with earwig problem.

One metro homeowner says she has seen hundreds in her yard, and she has been battling the bugs for over two months.

“I have a bunch of pot plants and stuff and my big pot over there, it broke, and I went to go pick it up. And I mean, there’s just earwigs all over the ground coming out,” said Crowe.

She’s tried everything she can to get rid of them, and the problem is only getting worse for her. Shes now seeing them inside her home.

“In my house, I’ve probably seen about 20 of them. I’ll see them crawling up the wall or running across the ceiling. It’s where there’s moisture. The bathroom, the kitchen, sink area, in my laundry room, I’ve had them back there too. So, it’s just everywhere,” said Crowe.

If you need help with the problem, owner of Killin’ It Termite and Pest, Rainey Land suggests to find a professional to help.

He also said your best defense against earwigs is closing all cracks and crevices where they might be able to get in.

“Do some caulking in any of the cracks and crevices in the house where they might be able to get in. Make sure that you keep leaves raked up and away from the house and mulch. And if you have firewood stacked up, not just for earwigs, but termites, keep it at least 100 yards from the house,” said Land.

Exterminators told KFOR, earwigs are not dangerous, but they do have a small pinch and when they get scared, they will emit a foul smell.

They don’t carry any venom, toxins or diseases that will harm you.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, if you combine equal parts soy sauce and vegetable oil in a plastic container, poke holes in the lid and bury it in the soil, it will lure the earwigs out at night and trap them.