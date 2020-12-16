Oklahoma hospital begins giving COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A hospital in northwestern Oklahoma say they are administering the first COVID-19 vaccines in the region to hospital workers.

The 33,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that Oklahoma received on Monday are heading to hospitals across the state.

On Wednesday morning, officials with INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center began administering the first vaccines in the region to healthcare workers.

Cheryl Ransom, a health unit coordinator in the Intermediate Care Unit, was the first to receive the vaccine at the hospital. She has been working on the frontlines taking care of Oklahomans since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This has been a long time coming,” says Ransom. “We finally have something to feel good about in the fight against this devastating disease. We’re hopeful this signifies that we are turning the corner and can one day soon reclaim the life we once knew.”

It will take several more months to see the true impact of the vaccine.

In the meantime, officials stress that you should continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance from others.