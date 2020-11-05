Oklahoma hospital implements ‘no visitation’ policy as COVID-19 cases climb

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Health officials continue to stress the importance of taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in addition to the flu virus.

Now, one Oklahoma hospital is taking more drastic measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, Comanche County Memorial Hospital implemented a ‘no visitation’ policy.

Officials say they were limiting visitation for the safety of patients, team members, and the community.

“No visitors will be allowed for In-Patient Acute Care. We plan to continue this for two weeks and then re-evaluate the situation. OB visitation will be limited to one and end of life support will be as needed on a per case basis,” a post by the hospital read.

Authorities say they made the decision due to the increase of COVID-19 cases they are experiencing at the hospital. Right now, they are treating 35 COVID-19 patients.

“Again, NO visitors are permitted in the hospital with very few exceptions such as end-of-life situations, labor & delivery and pediatric patients. These visitors must be screened at the hospital front lobby. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed into the facility. All CCMH employees are being screened prior to their shift as well,” the post read.

