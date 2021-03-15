Oklahoma hospital plants Survivor Tree saplings to memorialize one year of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City has planted saplings from The Survivor Tree at Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum on their campus to remember one year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These trees will forever mark the suffering of our patients, support from the community, and our profound gratitude for our co-workers,” said Mercy in a Facebook post Monday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 432,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The CDC says 7,555 Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus since March 2020.