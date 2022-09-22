ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who spends her time making patients at a health center feel warm is turning 102.

Ruby Wilson will celebrate her 102nd birthday later this month, but that doesn’t mean that she’s slowing down.

Wilson has been a volunteer at INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center since 2018. Since then, she has spent nearly 2,500 hours helping others and has crocheted dozens of items for babies and cancer patients.

“We offer the afghans to all of our patients receiving treatment,” oncology nurse Sandy Gordon said. “The patients are always excited to receive the blankets, and it’s nice that we can offer them. It’s always a feel-good moment. They often comment about the beautiful colors and how warm and comforting it is to have the handmade blanket.”

Wilson resides at Golden Oaks Village and still lives independently.