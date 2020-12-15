Oklahoma hospitals begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 33,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that Oklahoma received on Monday are heading to hospitals across the state, but from there it’s up to the hospitals to decide the best way to get that vaccine to their healthcare workers.

Officials at OU health say they’ve come up with their own vaccine phases to make sure the people that need it most get the shot first.

“Those individuals who worked constantly in the COVID units, individuals like myself who would be up in there frequently but not essentially all the time,” OU Health Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Douglas Drevets told News 4. “Then individuals who were up there almost never.”

Drevets says OU Health will start vaccinating its workers on Wednesday.

Hospitals are used to handing out vaccines but distributing the first doses of the COVID vaccine is a unique challenge.

“We give employees and healthcare providers flu vaccines every year, but this has a few special tricks to it,” Dr. Drevets said. “A little bit longer wait time, now we have to have everybody spread out, so there are just a lot of logistical challenges to put this together.”

Mercy Hospital OKC received 1,950 doses of the vaccine for its workers Tuesday morning.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chad Smith says they hope to use all of it by this weekend, but that will only cover around a third of their overall health care staff.

“We’re going to get started tonight,” Dr. Smith said. “We have close to 100 coworkers who are going to receive a vaccination tonight.”

It’s not just nurses and doctors that are getting vaccinated, cleaning crews and food service workers will also be at the front of the line.

“If they are in contact with COVID positive patients, they are prioritized at the very top to receive the vaccine,” Dr. Smith said.

