Oklahoma hospitals move to Tier 3 amid influx of COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health experts continue to wait to see how holiday gatherings will affect the state’s COVID-19 numbers, officials say they are concerned about the number of hospital beds available in the state.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 283,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

There were 22 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,405.

On Tuesday night, officials announced that there are 2,000 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

“The Oklahoma City metro, the hospitals have actually increased their capacity for COVID patients by about 30% over the past month or more,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID Officer, said.

Despite increasing capacity, hospitals say they are running out of rooms and staff to treat patients.

“We’re stretched. We have more COVID patients in the hospital today than we’ve ever had,” Dr. Bratzler said.

According to the state’s executive order report, there are just 50 adult ICU beds available across Oklahoma.

Also, the entire state of Oklahoma moved into Tier 3 of the hospital surge plan, which means more than 20% of all patients in each region are battling COVID-19. Oklahoma City has the most COVID-19 patients, and is teetering on the edge of Tier 4.