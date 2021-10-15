Oklahoma hospitals on alert, on the lookout for a mysterious woman who visits hospitals pretending to be doctor, administrator

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma hospitals are on high alert over a woman claiming to be a medical professional and trespassing into off-limits areas of hospital facilities.

KFOR obtained internal security emails warning to call security if she’s spotted. In one of the emails, INTEGRIS Health told staff members the woman, who KFOR is not identifying because she has not been charged with a crime, turned up at one of its hospitals pretending to be pregnant.

The email in late August from INTEGRIS Health warned staff members that “someone had been in one of our medical libraries” and that “some items were missing.”

“We received one notification, the one that you are aware of, on August 26th,” said Patti Davis with the Oklahoma Hospital Association.

INTEGRIS Baptist Health Center

An INTEGRIS public safety official told staff in an email they identified the woman and she “tailgated into that area the previous Friday and stayed all weekend.” She was then seen the following Monday morning “carrying out a large box,” according to the public official.

“I can confirm that we did communicate to our members a report of this individual in their facility,” said Davis.

INTEGRIS safety officials reviewed her social media accounts, calling what they found “very alarming.”

News 4 also looked at the woman’s social media and we found numerous pictures that appear to have been taken inside and outside local hospitals.

The INTEGRIS internal email stated how the woman is “dressed in a way that supports the idea that she is a clinician or provider of some type” and she is often seen with a “stethoscope around her neck and what appears to be an ID badge.”

INTEGRIS officials confirmed the woman claimed she’s an administrator on her LinkedIn account. However, INTEGRIS personnel told employees that wasn’t true and she “does not work for Integris, nor does she hold any other type of job in a healthcare setting.”

OU Children’s Hospital

This week, the woman was spotted at OU Children’s Hospital. Staff members released this statement to KFOR about the encounter:

“Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health takes privacy, safety, and security very seriously and upholds the strictest of standards. We have established protocols that include the security of medical records. These protocols comply with state and federal laws. The campus has safety and security protocols and additional precautions in buildings where patient care takes place. The OU Police Department did speak with an individual outside of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital that had been on an alert list from the Oklahoma Hospital Association. After that discussion, the individual has been added to our trespassing protocol. The person left the campus without incident.” OU CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL SPOKESPERSON

“It is very important for our hospitals to be very diligent with heightening senses of awareness when things just don’t appear right,” said Davis.

KFOR also uncovered an incident in Norman dating back to May of 2017. The Norman Police Department confirmed the woman was posing as a doctor near the nursery at the Norman Regional Healthplex. When security confirmed she was not a doctor, she was removed from the hospital grounds.

The woman also claims on Facebook that she is a court-appointed advocate for children in Oklahoma County.

KFOR checked with CASA, the organization that oversees those advocates, and it confirmed the woman was a volunteer but was removed by the courts in August after concerns surfaced about her.