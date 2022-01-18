Oklahoma hospitals: Personnel “can’t keep up much longer”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hospitals across Oklahoma say they are struggling to stay afloat as COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the state.

Officials reported 12,841 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Monday, and 14,913 new cases on Sunday. The health department says Sunday’s case count included 75 cases from lab reports that are greater than two weeks old.

At this point, officials believe there are 110,244 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Health leaders also reported there were 1,521 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 50 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Last week, four Oklahoma City health care systems began releasing updated information about how the pandemic is impacting local hospitals.

“Our emergency departments are overflowing. Our caregivers are still strong, but they are exhausted. Even these heroes can’t keep up much longer. The Oklahoma City Health Care System is at a breaking point. Soon, you or a loved one may need us for life-saving care, whether for a stroke, emergency appendectomy or trauma from a car accident, and we might not be able to help. This pandemic isn’t just impacting care for COVID patients. We have 300 fewer beds than we did last year at this time, but we have the same number of COVID positive patients in the hospital – and this number will continue to go up, at least for the next few weeks. It’s a desperate battle and we need you to be aware and help.” Open letter from the health care systems

The hospitals say there are zero ICU beds available, and no inpatient beds available.

On Tuesday, all of the health care systems across Oklahoma City had 107 patients in emergency departments waiting for an open bed.

“We need you to know what we are up against. We need your help. We want to see you in our ERs if you are experiencing a true emergency, like trouble breathing. But we have to preserve our very limited resources for truly sick patients. If you’re asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, please visit one of the many community testing locations hosted by the health department or IMMY Labs. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear your mask. Socially distance. Stay home if you’re sick,” the letter read.