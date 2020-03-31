Oklahoma hospitals preparing for COVID-19 patient spikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As the cases of coronavirus grow, Oklahoma hospitals are trying to keep up.

“Right now we’re just under 500 cases, so I would estimate that the true number is close to 5,000,” said Dr. Douglas Drevets, Chief of Infectious Diseases at OU Medicine.

State leaders in Oklahoma are preparing for a potential spike in cases at hospitals.

The numbers of hospitalizations are growing quickly. One week ago, there were only 15 hospitalizations. Monday, there were 153 reported.

“Life will be a new normal,” said Drevets.

According to the State Health Department, only 33% of Oklahoma’s ICU beds are still available.

As for ventilators, 754 are still available. That number is up from last week, likely because more hospitals are now reporting their supplies.

At OU Med, even more are coming in.

“They’ve already begun placing orders with their supply chain to increase ventilation capacity within their system I’m confident the same’s happening across the town at other hospitals,” said the State Secretary of Health, Jerome Loughridge.

Governor Kevin Stitt now calling for two hospitals in Oklahoma to be designated specifically for COVID-19 care.

“Having made the policy directive now, we’re working with the hospitals and with their hospital association to determine where those locations should be,” said Loughridge.

Their exact locations have not been decided or made public yet. Also not made public: a plan to increase hospitals’ capacity by 40%.

"The Governor asked our hospital systems to deliver a plan that will be coming in in the next day or so,” said Loughridge.

He said the plans were coming in the next day or so on Thursday.

Four days later, the State Health Department said they were still not ready.

“We’re just trying to finalize where we think our peak’s gonna be, when we think our peak is gonna be and that will drive our decision making on hospital beds, ICU ventilators,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

The two hospitals designated for COVID-19 care have not been named yet, but KFOR is told they will be in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.