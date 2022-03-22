OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a measure Tuesday that would be a near total ban on abortions if signed into law.

House Bill 4327 calls for a near total ban on abortions in Oklahoma and allows private citizens to sue any doctors who perform abortions.

The bill, if signed into law, would prohibit physicians from performing abortions at any point in a pregnancy, unless it is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life.

it would also allow private citizens to file civil lawsuits up to $10,000 against anyone who performs an abortion.

HB 4327 now moves to the Senate for a vote. It would become the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States if passed.