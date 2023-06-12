OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lawmakers in the House have voted to override Governor Stitt’s veto regarding shared motor vehicle tax revenue with Tribal nations.

Overriding the veto completely would extend the compact with the Tribes for another year.

“The majority of the legislature thinks it makes sense to extend these compacts for one year. That’s what it is, it’s one year,” said House Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-OKC.

He said it gives lawmakers and the Governor the ability to think of a long-term solution.

“There are agreements that have been reached between Tribal partners and the state. They’ve been good partners in the past, and I have faith even after this one year extension we’re going to find a way to come up with long-term solutions,” said Echols.

Motor vehicle compacts with the Tribal nations allows the state to share revenue on things like motor vehicle registrations and tags.

Governor Stitt vetoed House Bill 1005x saying the bill, “amounts to a circumvention of the executive’s authority to negotiate compacts and because it is not in the State’s best interests, I must veto it.”

Stitt also called into question the constitutionality of the Legislature’s special session.

“While a special session may have run concurrently with a regular session before; it does not mean such an occurrence is constitutional,” said Stitt, in his veto message.

Then he said the issue of Tribal compacts did not meet the parameters of the special session, which was called to deal with the state’s budget.

Floor Leader Echols disagreed with all the Governor’s reasoning for the veto and said the state’s budget would be hurt if the compact was not extended.

“There would be a significant loss of revenue if they were to all go away,” said Echols.

The vote to override the bill was 74-11.

But before it is officially overridden, the Senate will need to vote too. Senators were not at the Capitol Monday.

Another Tribal compact bill was vetoed by the Governor. Senate Bill 26x is about shared revenue over tobacco taxes.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat tweeted that they will be back for overrides on June 26.

Once that happens, the House can come back for one day to complete their work, according to Echols.