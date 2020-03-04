Oklahoma House passes ‘In God We Trust’ bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would add a motto to state buildings has been approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 3817, authored by House Speaker Charles McCall, would add ‘In God We Trust’ to all state buildings.

The measure states that the Office of Management and Enterprise Services should display “the national motto of the United States in a prominently visible location in all state buildings.”

It also says that OMES would be responsible for any related expenses associated with the addition of the motto.

The bill states that the display “shall not be construed to mean that the State of Oklahoma favors any particular religion or denomination thereof over others.”

Officials with McCall’s office say their view is that the bill is about history and not religion.

“It is important for government to acknowledge history and project the values that make America great. ‘In God We Trust’ is on buildings, currency and more across America because it is our motto and an important part of our history and founding principles,” McCall said.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the measure 76-20.

Following the vote, Rep. Emily Virgin spoke out about the bill on social media.

"On a busy day in the House when there are many important bills to be heard that will improve the lives of Oklahomans, we're spending time on HB 3817 which would require all state buildings have signage stating "In God We Trust."

Many bills have already died because they weren't even given a committee hearing. These bills deal with funding mental health and substance abuse services, appropriately funding common education, ending the effective debtor's prison that is our cash bail system, and many more.

The fact is, the bill we're hearing right now will not improve the life of a single Oklahoman. No one's problems will be solved by words on a building. They'll be solved by bold and courageous actions by our elected leaders, not political ploys that look good on a mailer in an election year. We should demand better of our elected officials" Rep. Emily Virgin