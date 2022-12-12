OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma Human Services, all SNAP customers are encouraged to change their PIN immediately.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) , formally known as food stamps, is being affected by an increase of card skimming. Oklahoma Human Services says they’re aware of more than 100 Oklahoma SNAP users who have been affected.

Oklahoma Human Services suggests the following actions to prevent card skimming and protect SNAP EBT benefits:

All SNAP customers should change their PIN immediately by contacting 1-888-328-6551 ot visiting connectebt.com.

Keep your SNAP EBT PIN secure. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside of your household and cover the keypad when entering the PIN on a machine.

Check your SNAP EBT account regularly and watch for unauthorized charges. If an unauthorized charge is on your account, change your PIN as soon as possible.

Check card reading machines (Point-of-Sale devices) closely to make sure there is nothing attached to the card reader or keypad.

Oklahoma Human Services is also advising customers to avoid accumulating large SNAP EBT account balances. A thief can potentially steal all of the benefits in the account if the SNAP EBT card is skimmed or cloned.

Customers who have been affected by card skimming or SNAP EBT benefit theft are encouraged to call 1-888-328-6551 or visit connectebt.com in order to:

Change the PIN number

Report the card as lost or stolen

Request a new card

SNAP customers affected by skimming are also encouraged to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office to report the theft and contact Oklahoma Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) by calling (800) 784-5887 or emailing oigfraud@okdhs.org.

OIG asks for the following information from affected customers:

Customer’s name

Case number

Address

Phone number

Date and location of benefit theft

Total amount stolen

Name of police department or sheriff’s office to which a report was made

Police report number

The USDA-FNS is also distributing a notice to SNAP retailers. Retailers who discover card skimming or tampering should stop using the affected device and call:

Their local police department

Their card-reader equipment provider

The USDA Office of Inspector General Hotline at 1-800-424-9121