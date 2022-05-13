OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Humane Society has partnered with the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its OKCGetsFit Wellness Initiative to create the “Foster Field Trip Challenge” – a program to incentivizes citizens to get active and take OK Humane foster dogs on walks.

Those who sign up to participate will receive supply bags that include fitness trackers, shirts, and dog-friendly items like treats.



Courtesy: OK Humane

There will also be monthly challenge prizes given to the person who takes the most Foster Field Trips, as well as the person who tracks the most miles during Foster Field Trips in a month.

Your field trip must be scheduled 24+ hours in advance, and must be between the hours of 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

To sign up for the Foster Field Trip Challenge, email foster@okhumane.org or call OK Humane at 405-607-0626, ext. 203.