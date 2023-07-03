OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society found a pup in a precarious position.

The Chihuahua was left in a carrier hanging from their front doors.

“He’s doing good,” said Roshelle Anderson with OK Humane. “He was a little Chihuahua.”

Dog left on OK Humane Society's doors. Image courtesy Roshelle Anderson.

Anderson says it’s not clear how long the pup was there or who left him there.

The good news is that he is doing well now and in good hands.

She says his story points to a bigger problem they’re facing now with many local animal welfare facilities closing their doors due to the canine flu.

The humane society is seeing more and more pets come to them – but they can’t take them all in.

“We have an intake and it’s already bursting at the seams,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, we aren’t a shelter, so we can’t take them in, we rely heavily on the community and fosters. So we really need more fosters to step up if they can. If you’re able to take in an animal, it would really help.”

The week of July 4th is always the busiest time for rescues and animal welfare and they’re urging dog owners to take precautions now.

“They’re scared of the big booms – it gets me too,” Anderson said. “So it’s really important to make sure that your dog has its tag with your information on it. Microchips are important to have with up-to-date information.”

OK Humane provides food and covers medical expenses for all foster pets.

If you’d like to foster, click here.