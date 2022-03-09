OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Humane Society is holding a disaster preparedness event with free vaccines, $15 microchips, and more for pets Saturday.

The event will be held March 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma Spay & Neuter Clinic near Penn. and SW 59th.

The event will include free DHPP and FVRCP vaccines provided by Petco Love, $15 microchips, as well as low-cost testing, preventatives and additional vaccines.

They will also offer free disaster preparedness bags for the first 150 pets to be microchipped.

The bags include items such as pop-up water bowls, leashes, health record booklets, dog/cat treats, pet photo holders, and emergency decals to indicate how many pets are in your home.

Courtesy: OK Humane

“As Oklahoma approaches spring storm season, we want to be proactive and encourage people to have a disaster plan that includes their pets,” said Dana McCrory, OK Humane’s President & CEO. “A great place to start is by making sure pets are current on vaccinations, and Petco Love has been so generous in providing vaccines for both dogs and cats that we can administer free to the public at this event. Microchipping is another service we recommend, as it is one of the most helpful tools in reuniting owners and pets who get separated in disasters. We’re looking forward to providing additional education and resources regarding disaster planning for pets at this event, and hope that people take advantage of the free and low-cost vital services we’re offering.”

An appointment must be made in advance via OK Humane’s website.