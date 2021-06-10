Oklahoma Humane Society to hold free pet vaccine clinic, free dog adoption pop-up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Humane Society (OHS) will be hosting free dog adoptions and pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 12.

The pet vaccinations will be a drive-thru clinic in the OHS’s Spay/Neuter Clinic parking lot at 5835 S. Pennsylvania Ave. from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

They will be providing basic vaccinations (DHPP for dogs, FVRCP for cats, rabies for both species).

OHS will also be offering Microchips for $10, flea/tick preventative for $10, and dewormer for $10).

This event is first come, first served. The last car will be accepted at 1:30 p.m.

All dog adoption fees will be waived from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave.

