Oklahoma infant dies from injuries from 2019 crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a family is grieving the loss of an infant following a crash in Rogers County in 2019.

On April 8, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 66 at Sioux Ave. in Claremore.

Investigators say a 32-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee southbound on the highway when she failed to yield while making a left turn.

At that point, the Jeep was hit by a 2017 Chevy Cruze.

The driver and the passenger in the Cruze were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. However, officials say the passenger was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the infant was born prematurely and died on Feb. 27 from injuries that occurred in the crash.