Oklahoma inmate dies after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

TAFT, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma inmate has passed away after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the middle-aged woman was housed at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center when she became ill.

Due to several health issues, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will review all underlying medical conditions to determine if COVID-19 was a significant factor in her death.

Eddie Warrior Correctional Center is one of several facilities that has been declared a hot spot for COVID-19.

Out of 802 inmates at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, 721 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“Everybody is sick. They’re all intermingling. There’s not really any quarantining because everybody has it,” Kendra Stephens, who has several friends incarcerated at Eddie Warrior, said. “None of them were given the death penalty for their crimes and they shouldn’t have to be on death row basically.”

ODOC officials say once an inmate has tested positive, staff isolate them, complete contact tracing, and nurses conduct health assessments on all positive inmates every day.

