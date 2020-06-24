Oklahoma inmate serving prison sentence for murder charged with running drug trafficking operation from cell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An inmate serving a 35-year state prison sentence for second-degree murder has been charged with running a large-scale drug trafficking operation from his prison cell.

On June 4, a federal grand jury indicted Richard Leroy, also known as “Solo,” 33, on eight counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of a drug conspiracy. He was arraigned on these charges on Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City.

Leroy, who was incarcerated at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, Oklahoma, is alleged to have controlled his drug conspiracy through the use of contraband cell phones.

The indictment alleges that over a two-year period, Leroy used contraband cell phones to coordinate both the acquisition and distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. He recruited and used non-incarcerated co-conspirators to serve as his de facto presence on the streets.

The indictment lays out eight separate instances during the period of the conspiracy in which Leroy is alleged to have possessed, through his third-party couriers, significant amounts of either methamphetamine or heroin. Leroy is accused of running a drug conspiracy capable of moving hundreds of pounds of controlled substances each year—all without ever leaving his prison cell.

If convicted, Leroy faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison on each count, along with life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10,000,000.