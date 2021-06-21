Oklahoma inmate turns himself back in after being released from jail by mistake in April

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Jail inmate who was released by mistake in April is back in jail after turning himself in Sunday.

“We already had checks and balances, the problem was we have humans doing a job and humans will err,” Jessica Brown, communications director for the Oklahoma County Jail, said.

The inmate is identified as 37-year-old Reimundo Cuevas.

In April, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for charges of drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit a felony, and illegal use of a phone.

He was being held at the jail before being taken to prison.

Nine days later, his file went through the jail’s releasing area, and nobody caught the mistake.

“It went through our releasing area, and was seen by several different sets of eyes, apparently no one caught the fact that he was not being released, that he was supposed to be detained and going to DOC,” Brown said.

Last week, a tipster told the jail he wasn’t supposed to have been released.

“We checked into it, found out that was accurate, so we began what we have to do to try to get someone back in our custody,” Brown said.

A warrant was filed for his arrest, but on Sunday, he turned himself back in.

Brown says Cuevas’ child asked him to turn himself in because they didn’t want him to be a fugitive from justice.

She also says staff members were using a new database at the time, which may have contributed to the issue.

“We hope that learning curve has now gone over,” she said. “We’re going to take this opportunity to ensure that our checks and balances are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, they failed us this time. We have to go back, find out how this occurred, and ensure that it never happens again. We will do that.”