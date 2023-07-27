TAFT, Okla. (KFOR) – Inmates at an Oklahoma prison worked together to assemble thousands of meals for refugees and children in need.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, around 150 inmates from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft participated in a “Packathon.”

Oklahoma inmates pack meals. Image courtesy Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections.

“I had 50 pounds on one side and 50 pounds on the other,” inmate Ivan Harrison said. “It was pretty exciting. Once we got the food inside the building we set it up at different stations.”

In partnership with Crossings Community Church and Feed the Hunger, the men put together more than 40,000 meals to be given away in America as well as internationally.

Officials say the food will be put aside for refugees and underprivileged children. It will also go towards food pantries and supplemental school food programs.

“That was awesome because my whole life I’ve been a screw up,” Harrison said. “I was always messing up and making the wrong choices. I was not helping people. I was hurting people. It just feels good to help somebody for once.”

ODOC says the volunteer service project will have a strong impact globally, while also having a positive influence on those at Jess Dunn.

“It’s a little humbling to realize a bunch of men from Oklahoma are making an impact on the other side of the globe,” Chaplain James Remer said. “They are helping out people who nobody else is helping right now. Hopefully they will remember that day long after they are here. They did something really important while they were at Jess Dunn.”

Crossings Church has already promised to come back next year and the men at Jess Dunn prison are determined to reach their goal of 120-thousand meals in 2024.