Oklahoma inmates learn to sew in order to protect healthcare providers from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Americans are sheltering in place, some are wondering what they can do to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

While neighbors check on their neighbors across the country, dozens of inmates at prisons across Oklahoma are using their time to help medical professionals.

“It’s kind of cool. I was watching the news before we started doing this and they mentioned how they’re gonna have to start making more masks,” said Mack Alford inmate Jonathon Choate. “I wonder if we will.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the inmates made prison uniforms. However, they were re-trained to sew sneeze and cough guards for healthcare workers.

“I think about 500 to 600 a day, and they want us to make 52,000,” Kyle Eulitt said.

Once the masks are completed, they are dropped off at healthcare facilities that need them.

Mack Alford Correctional Center is one of four Department of Corrections facilities that are making masks for healthcare workers.