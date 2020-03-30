Breaking News
Oklahoma City Mayor orders ‘Shelter in Place’
Oklahoma inmates making masks for health care workers

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) - Inmates at one Oklahoma correctional center are coming together to make masks for health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warriors Quilting Club at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center is a team of inmates who share a love of sewing.

The group is using their talents to sew masks for health care workers.

Hobby Lobby donated the fabric for the project.

"It means a lot to me to be able to give back to the community, and to make a difference, and to show that we are more than just a number," said Kelsey, an inmate at MBCC. "And that we actually do care about the community and giving back."

"These ladies are great at what they do. They're great at sewing. They're great at putting stuff together," said Cpt. Clint Bennett. "They work well as a team, and we have all this here and we decided we needed to step up and help."

