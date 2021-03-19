Oklahoma Insurance commissioner says vaccine won’t threaten coverage

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready says receiving a COVID-19 vaccination won’t threaten anyone’s life insurance coverage.

Mulready made the announcement Thursday in response to what he said was misinformation circulating on social media about the impact of vaccines on life insurance policies.

Mulready says all three vaccines being distributed in Oklahoma have received emergency use authorization and will not impact anyone’s life insurance benefits.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Oklahoma ranks 13th in the nation with 25.3% of its population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to a national average of 22.7%.