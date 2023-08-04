Pedestrians walk by a CVS store on November 5, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) Commissioner Glen Mulready provided an update on the CVS/Caremark resolution for 90-day prescriptions on Friday.

The OID said in their most recent update that all impacted out-of-state clients have been offered the option to reinstate the benefits for their Oklahoma members.

Additionally, by July 31, 2023, 79% of the Oklahomans covered by clients who elected the CVS’ solution will have 90-day mail order prescription access. This percentage excludes clients who have opted out of the solution to implement a 90-day mail and retail benefit and those members who are terminating coverage.