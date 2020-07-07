Oklahoma Insurance Department to host virtual fraud conference for Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Insurance Department is hosting a virtual fraud conference for Oklahomans to learn about the latest white-collar crimes and provide tips for staying safe.

The OID is parterning with the Oklahoma Department of Securities, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Banker’s Association and AARP Oklahoma to host the Hoodwinked Fraud Conference virtually, beginning July 8.

On Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10 a.m., the Hoodwinked Fraud Conference will offer various fraud-related webinar series, from Medicare and healthcare fraud to relationship scams, cyber scams, investment, banking and securities fraud.

This virtual event will consist of four total educational sessions led by speakers with diverse areas of expertise such as state agency directors, law enforcement professionals and individuals from the fraud prevention fields.

“We are excited to offer our first virtual conference and grateful to our partners who’ve come together to help make this possible,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “In this unprecedented time when fraudsters are taking advantage of fear and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are looking to bring our community together and offer sessions that will help Oklahomans protect themselves and their loved ones with new skills, understanding and knowledge.”

Registration for the event is complimentary and open online at www.oid.ok.gov.

