Oklahoma investigators identify victim found dead in driveway

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say they have identified a man whose body was found in a woman’s driveway earlier this week.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Monday, a woman went outside and found a white SUV parked in her driveway in the 5600 block of N. Lewis.

When she got closer, she could see a man’s body inside the vehicle.

Detectives with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body.

Now, officials have identified the man as 41-year-old James Hillary Williams.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa police at (918) 596-5600.

