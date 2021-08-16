Oklahoma investigators say Shawnee Asst. Athletics Director arrested on multiple child sex crimes has history of inappropriate conduct

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says a Shawnee High School Assistant Athletics Director is facing several felony sex crime charges after allegedly engaging in oral sex with an underaged student twice.

“This is someone who’s had power or authority that has gotten away with things for a long time,” said Deputy Amber Soule, the lead investigator on the case.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Gene Arthur is now locked up at the Shawnee jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

The 51-year-old is accused of messaging an underage teen boy on the dating app, Grindr. According to court documents, the teen “knew him from school.”

“For him to come forward was a huge step,” said Deputy Soule. “It was actually really heartbreaking having to listen to everything.”

The sheriff’s office said Arthur picked up victim from his home and took him out on a dead-end country road for oral sex twice.

“It’s more shocking that nothing has been done up until this point,” said the investigator. “There was a case in years back that nothing got done.”

Soule said she found eight admonishments and suspensions while digging through Arthur’s Shawnee Public Schools records, for making “vulgar and sexual comments to male students and vulgar comments about female students, allegations of having inappropriately touched a male’s buttocks, sending inappropriate text messages to students and having contact with students alone when he was not allowed to per his previous reinstatements.”

“There have been several cases of sexual misconduct against Ronald Arthur that have not been ever charged in the district court system that were found to be true by law enforcement,” the court document reads.

Now, Deputy Soule is hoping to beef up the case against Arthur, by asking more victims to come forward.

“He’s been allowed to stay for so long, and I couldn’t even tell you how many victims there would be or possibility of victims and that bothers me,” she said.

The sheriff’s office is recommending Arthur be charged with Forcible Sodomy, Lewd or Indecent Proposals to a Child, Sexual Abuse of a Child, and Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with a Minor by Use of Technology.

KFOR reached out to Shawnee Public Schools who said it couldn’t discuss personnel matters.

“Currently the employee is not performing any duties on behalf of the district nor present on any district properties,” the district communications coordinator said in a statement.