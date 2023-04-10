OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Iris Society is hosting its 91st Annual Iris Festival the last weekend of April.

The festival will be held at the Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center on Saturday, April 29 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Officials say there will be workshops, children’s coloring contests, an iris sale and design exhibition, raffles, and more.

The iris society posted the following weekend schedule:

Saturday, April 29th: 1 – 5 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – In the Garden Iris Workshop, Presented by Dell Perry

2:30 p.m. – Anniversary Celebration (with cake!)

4 p.m. – ‘Hybridizing Irises’, Presented by Hugh Stout

Sunday, April 30th: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1 p.m. – Floral Designing with Irises

2 p.m. – Irises 101

2 p.m. – Coloring Contest Winners Announced

3 p.m. – ‘Oklahoma Butterflies’, Presented by TLC Garden Nursery’s Erin Booth

Admission, parking and all activities are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the festival or other Iris Society events, head to the Oklahoma Iris Society website or the festival Facebook event.