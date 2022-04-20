OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Iris Society invites you to join in celebrating its 90th anniversary at the Emerald Jubilee Iris Show in Oklahoma City April 23-24.

The festival will be held at the Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center on Saturday, April 23 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Officials say there will be workshops, a children’s coloring contest, an iris sale and exhibition, raffles, and more.

There will even be a cake and ice cream on Saturday to celebrate the big milestone!

The iris society posted the following weekend schedule:

Saturday, April 23rd

1 p.m.: Show and sale opens, coloring contest start

2 p.m.: 90th Anniversary cake and ice cream

3 p.m.: ‘In the Garden’ iris workshop

4 p.m.: ‘Irises 101’ workshop

5 p.m.: Show and sale close, coloring contest entries due

Sunday, April 24th

10 a.m.: Show and sale opens, coloring contest voting begins

1 p.m.: ‘Designing with Irises’ workshop

2 p.m.: “Oklahoma Butterflies” presented by Erin Booth, children’s coloring contest winners announced

3 p.m.: ‘Irises 101’ workshop

4 p.m.: Show and sale closes

Each coloring contest age division winner will receive their very own iris and a free American Iris Society Membership.

Admission, parking and all activities are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the festival or the classes provided, head to the Oklahoma Iris Society website or its ‘Emerald Jubilee Iris Show’ Facebook event.