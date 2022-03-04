OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is now a participant in a 14-state lawsuit that claims records of federal intimidation tactics against parents were concealed.

According to a press release from Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor sent on Friday, parents who spoke out at school board meetings against certain topics that were allegedly being taught, such as Critical Race Theory, were then subject to FBI surveillance.

The alleged federal intimidation was discovered when a memo from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to President Biden stated that the opposition from parents regarding the curricula was unwelcomed and that the protests by parents were approaching “domestic terrorism.” It is reported that the letter from AG Garland included nearly identical language from the National School Boards Association.

Freedom of Information Act requests were then filed to obtain said memo by Indiana and other states, however the records have yet to be made public, thus triggering a multistate lawsuit.

“Active parental engagement has always been a hallmark of high-performing schools,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “As a country, we should welcome parents who peacefully advocate for their children at school board meetings. The Biden Administration must be held accountable for colluding with the National School Board Association to threaten the First Amendment rights of parents.”

The 14 states included in the lawsuit include Indiana, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.