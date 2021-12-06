Oklahoma judge stays Jan. 6 execution for competency hearing

This undated booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, shows death row inmate Wade Lay. On Monday, Dec. 6, 20212, a state court judge in Oklahoma granted a temporary stay of execution for Lay, convicted of killing a security guard during a 2004 bank robbery in Tulsa. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state court judge in Oklahoma has granted a temporary stay of execution for a death row inmate convicted of killing a security guard during a 2004 bank robbery in Tulsa.

Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills issued the stay on Monday so that a competency hearing can be held for 60-year-old Wade Lay.

After a hearing before Mills last week, the judge determined there was “good reason” to believe Lay is not competent to be executed.

Lay’s attorney Sarah Jernigan has said Lay has a decadeslong history of severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and delusions.

In interviews with The Associated Press, Lay has said he believes his attorneys, prison workers and a federal judge are conspiring against him.