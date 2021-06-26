Oklahoma junior high, high school basketball coach arrested, accused of rape, sexual battery

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Ninnekah’s high school and junior high school basketball coach was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.

A Grady County Detention Center booking record shows that Ronald Akins was booked into the jail on Friday on suspicion of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery.

Ronald Akins

Akins is listed in the Ninnekah Public Schools directory as the junior high’s and high school’s basketball coach. He’s also listed as a high school teacher.

Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Akins and are actively investigating, according to Undersheriff Gary Boggess.

Boggess said a former Ninnekah student notified the Sheriff’s Office about allegations against Akins of a lewd or indecent act.

“After interviewing the former student there was enough evidence to conduct an interview with Mr. Akins,” Boggess said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators located Akins and attempted to interview him as part of the investigation, but he refused to speak with investigators, Boggess said.

However, investigators had probable cause to arrest Akins and did so. They transported him to the Detention Center.

No further information about the accusations against Akins can be provided at this time since it is still early in the investigation, Boggess said.

“If there are anymore victims that would like to speak to our Investigators, please contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 222-5085,” Boggess said.

Ninnekah school administrators could not be reached for comment.