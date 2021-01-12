Oklahoma K9 leads officers to 97 pounds of marijuana

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma K9 officer was able to sniff out crime during a traffic stop along I-40.

Around 4 a.m. on Jan. 8, officers with the Weatherford Police Department stopped a pickup truck on I-40 for a traffic stop.

The officer asked a K9 unit to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, which indicated the presence of narcotics.

After searching the vehicle, investigators found 97 pounds of marijuana individually vacuum sealed in several different totes in the bed of the truck.

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Csaba Fikker for trafficking marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and no tag light.

