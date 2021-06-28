Oklahoma kids given gift cards to Academy for shopping spree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of kids here in the Oklahoma City metro received a massive surprise Saturday morning. They were given gift cards to Academy to buy whatever they wanted.

“I got some shoes and some clothes and some candy,” said Sacha Hunt, who received a gift card.

Cricket Wireless and Academy Sports and Outdoors teamed up to give 20 kids from the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club their own $100 gift card for a shopping spree.

“We saw kids with fishing poles, games, shoes, socks, headbands, slides, cleats, jerseys, shorts. They got whatever they wanted today and it was about the kids,” said Owen Bullock, Cricket Wireless Territory Sales Manager.

“We decided that families that had a large number of siblings would be a good opportunity for them to come and buy something individual,” said Melissa Brown, Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club OKC Executive Director.

Each kid got to spend their gift card on whatever they wanted. Many making a beeline for the shoe department.

“It’s a huge self-esteem boost I think when you have something that belongs to you and that you picked out and, so the opportunity for these kids who have maybe four or five siblings to be able to have their own item is really kind of cool,” Brown said.

Kids who play sports were able to use their gift cards for new gear like basketball shoes or football cleats.

Others making new hobbies, like buying a fishing pole.

Once they made their choices, they piled their new gear onto the checkout stand where they got to make the purchases on their own.

“We really want kids to focus on the good moments in life so that they can enjoy the things that are unmissable,” Bullock said.

“I feel good and also it’s a great opportunity for me just to come in here and get some stuff that y’all didn’t have to choose me for. It’s just amazing,” Hunt said.

The theme for the event was “Stress less, smile more.” Hoping to give these kids one less thing to worry about.