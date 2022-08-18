OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Six Oklahoma boys are finalists in the USA Mullet Championships – and they need your help to win!

Nolan Bryant of Durant, Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton, Levi Womack of McAlester, and Landry Turpin of Durant are all competing in the 2022 Kids Mullet Champ Division. The winner gets $2,500!

Garon Davis of Okemah and Samuel Fincher of Skiatook are competing in the 2022 Teens Mullet Champ Division. The teen winner receives $1,000.

You can vote for them until Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Tyler Billingsly of Broken Arrow won the 2021 Teen Mullet Championship.