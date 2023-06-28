OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Environmental Quality released it’s annual report examining the fish at all Oklahoma lakes. Some of the states most popular lakes are under advisory after unsafe levels of mercury were found in the fish.

” We have issued advisories for about 73 lakes in the state,” said Erin Hatfield with the DEQ.

Those Oklahoma City metro lakes include, Lake Draper, Lake Thunderbird and Lake Hefner, which all have advisories for some of the fish in them but each varies.

” You can’t look at the advisory for, let’s say, Lake Hefner and have the not be the same advisory for Green Lake. Those are going to be different because the advisories are different for each lake,” explained Hatfield.

Some of the fish on the warning list for Lake Stanley Draper include, Blue Catfish, Largemouth Bass, and Flathead Catfish, this news surprised some lake goers.

” I’m shocked because that’s basically what we are coming out here to fish for, catfish and bass and yeah that’s just shocking to me,” expressed Kyle Crowell, a resident fishing at Lake Draper.

Although the DEQ recommends not to eat certain fish more than once or twice a month, the report also has different warnings for different age groups.

” We have a sensitive population, which is women of childbearing age and children up to the age of 15. Then the general population is going to be men and children over anyone over the age of 15,” added Hatfield.

If you want to see a full list of what fish to not eat, you can find the updated list of lakes with advisories here.