TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) says a landowner in Tillman County recently shot and killed a mountain lion he said was attacking his goats.

ODWC officials say the landowner immediately called the game wardens, who then took the carcass to be examined for biological data collection.

Wildlife authorities will use that data to determine the mountain lion’s age and if it was part of a studied population.

This is the first time an Oklahoma landowner has shot and killed a mountain lion, according to ODWC records.

According to the ODWC, mountain lions cannot be hunted but they can be shot/killed when endangering domesticated animals or when deemed an immediate safety hazard.

Wildlife officials say although numerous sightings are reported every year, very few yield evidence of the actual animal.

If you think you have evidence of a mountain lion or have seen one, you can report it to ODWC for investigation.