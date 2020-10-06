Oklahoma launches program to help students find careers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is launching a program to help students join the workforce.

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the launching of the Jobs for America’s Graduates program in Oklahoma.

“I am thrilled to join Jobs for America’s Graduates to launch JAG-OK in our great state,” said Gov. Stitt. “In its four decades of operation, JAG has delivered consistent and compelling results. I am confident this new program will play a critical role in removing barriers to graduation and employment by helping our most vulnerable youth succeed in school, pursue postsecondary education and secure quality entry-level jobs that lead to career advancement opportunities.”

So far, the Jobs for America’s Graduates programs have been implemented at Midwest City High School, Bartlesville High School, Wewoka High School, Capitol Hill High School, Broken Arrow High School and Star Spencer High Schol.

However, state leaders say there are plans to expand the program to other schools in the future.

The JAG program includes classroom instruction, competency-based project-based learning, adult mentoring, summer employment training, student-led leadership development, job and postsecondary education placement services and 12-month follow-up services.

Organizers say JAG graduates are 230% more likely to be employed full-time compared to their peers, and twice as likely to go to college.

“JAG-OK works with students facing a variety of challenges – including academic, economic, social and more – helping them stay in school, pursue higher education and secure gainful employment, said David Kurt, JAG-OK State Director. “The results of the program have been so inspiring across the country, so we’re proud that Oklahoma is the most recent state to adopt the JAG model and serve as a lifeline to the most vulnerable youth in our local communities.”

