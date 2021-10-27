Oklahoma launches ‘self-serve’ COVID-19 case investigation portal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) says it’s shifting focus from its current system of COVID-19 case investigation to Oklahomans doing the work themselves.

The new OSDH Case Investigation (OSDHCI) system is scheduled to launch Monday, Nov. 1, where the public can conduct their own case investigations and contact tracing.

“We are empowering Oklahoma citizens with the tools, information and resources they need to quickly and efficiently know whether or not they have a COVID-19 infection, and take personal responsibility for any necessary measures to ensure the safety of those around them through a self-directed, automated case investigation,” said Keith Reed, MPH, Interim Commissioner of Health. “We’re utilizing technology to transition into a new system that can be sustained long-term as case numbers continue to drop and COVID-19 surveillance moves from pandemic response to an endemic environment.”

When a person receives a COVID-19 test, they provide basic information including their phone number. If the provided phone number is a cell phone, the person will receive a text message from 866-730-6849 prompting them to follow a link to receive their test results.

[Patient initials]: The OK State Dept of Health would like to contact you regarding your health. I give consent to receive text messages from OSDH. I understand that the information I provide is voluntary. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/COVID19.html. Please reply Yes or No. Sample text message

The link will take them to a page where they will enter first and last name, date of birth and phone number, and verify they are authorized to view the lab results. Then they will be directed to a page with their COVID-19 test results.

The system will then allow the user to create an account where they can complete their own case investigation, add anyone they interacted with during their infectious period and download letters they may need to provide to their employer or school.

The Oklahoma COVID-19 Record Portal can be accessed on any device at covid19portal.health.ok.gov, but a cell phone will be needed to receive a one-time password as part of the initial registration process.

OSDH says public health workers will still be available to answer any questions and help with reported outbreaks.