OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is dealing with an ever-growing and troubling problem of parents struggling with substance abuse, even during pregnancy.

In fact, the number of pregnant women in Oklahoma diagnosed with substance use disorder is four times higher now than it was in 1999.

Now, the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is launching a campaign to reach those in need of help.

Local experts say they want those who are struggling to know there is hope and that they’re not alone.

Some moms are now helping break the ice and discussing their issues with substance abuse through the ‘Tough as a Mother’ campaign.

‘Tough as a Mother’ started and found success in Colorado and Oklahoma’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse services is modeling their own campaign after it by posting flyers and holding events in towns across the state.

The goal is to help those struggling feel more comfortable finding care.

“To let them know that substance abuse disorder is a disease, they’re not to blame, that they need treatment,” said Katie Harrison, ODMHSAS Senior Program Manager of Adult & Family-centered Substance Use Treatment & Recovery Service. “Stigma for substance abuse in general is an issue. However, specifically for pregnant and parenting individuals it tends to be even more of an issue.”

In the fall of 2021, there were 7,468 children in foster care in Oklahoma.

More than half of them ended up in the system for circumstances related to a parent’s drug or alcohol use.

ODMHSAS hopes to reach parents before their children are even born.

“Engage them in care,” Harrison said. “Reduce generational trauma. Preserve the parent-infant bond and keep parents together when safely possible.”

You can learn more about ‘Tough as a Mother’ at okimready.org.