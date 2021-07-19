Oklahoma law enforcement searches for suspect wanted in separate shootings that injured 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a crime spree covering hundreds of miles in Oklahoma – law enforcement all over the state are on the hunt for a suspect that has allegedly hijacked a car and shot three people.

It’s a criminal rampage that started near Reno and Portland Saturday morning in Oklahoma City. Right now, the search for the suspect, Lee King, continues in far Southeast Oklahoma.

“He is covering a lot of ground. He is armed and dangerous,” said Brook Arbeitman of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Lee King is implicated in a carjacking and three shootings over the weekend.

Reportedly, the suspect was getting a ride from a woman he knew, but an argument started when King was asked to get out of the passenger seat.

“At that point, he produced a hand gun, and for unknown reasons, shot our victim in the leg,” said Dillon Quick of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect allegedly then got into the driver’s seat and sped away, headed east in the woman’s car.

“At some point and time, we believe the vehicle ran out of gas,” said Arbeitman.

That’s when OSBI officials say Lee King was picked up by two people along I-40 in far Eastern Oklahoma Saturday night. They took him to Vian to get gas.

On the way back to that stolen car, reportedly another argument ensued and the suspect then reportedly used his gun on the two good Samaritans.

“At some point and time, they end up being shot,” said Arbeitman.

King then reportedly takes the gas, puts it into the stolen car and drives south.

Near Antlers, police attempted a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning.

A short car chase began but…

“He is able to get out of the vehicle and flees into some densely wooded area,” said Arbeitman.

State and local police forces are searching for King. They believe he is armed, dangerous and on foot.

They say he may have connections in the Shreveport, Louisiana and Houston, Texas area and it is thought that he is headed south.

Officials say the woman and the two victims in Vian are going to survive the shootings.

If you have any information on this case call (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.