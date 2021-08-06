Oklahoma law enforcement warning of scam that’s costly and easy to fall for

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma authorities want you to be aware of what they’re calling a “sophisticated” scam that could be very costly – and easy to fall for.

It all centers around documents and phone calls that appear to be from law enforcement.

Oklahoma City Police investigate scams all the time but this one, they say, is different.

“You’ll see some crazy emails people will get saying some prince in another country died and you need to send them money and they’ll send you a fortune in return, we all know those don’t work out,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “This one is a little bit more sophisticated.”

Knight says they’re sophisticated scams – sent straight to your mailbox.

“They’re actually sending out mailers to people that look like official documents – like a subpoena telling you, you need to show up as part of a grand jury or something along those lines,” said Knight. “In fact, one of them even had a judge’s signature on it.”

A scam is showing up in local mailboxes.

Police say not long after, the victims’ phones begin ringing.

“Tell you, you didn’t show up, you were late showing up, you now owe this fine or you’re going to be in jail,” said Knight. “You need to send us ‘x’ number of dollars.”

Knight says law enforcement will never call you demanding money and if someone does, you should automatically be suspicious and call 911.

Police are constantly investigating these scammers and their ever-changing tactics.

“As law enforcement catches on to what they’re doing they have to evolve and try to find more exotic ways of trying to get your money from you,” said Knight.

If you get a suspicious document like this, call the agency it says it’s from.

The U.S. Attorney`s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma was contacted by someone who received one of these letters – and that’s actually how this scam was brought to light.