OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state lawmaker was arrested Thursday morning and accused of public intoxication.

According to officials, State Representative Dean Davis was arrested in Bricktown early Thursday morning for allegedly being dunk in public.

State Rep. Dean Davis. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

In 2019, Davis pleaded no contest for a DUI charge which, authorities say, includes charges for speeding and obstructing an officer.

Officials say Davis received a deferred sentence in September of 2022.

Davis made a public apology on the House floor regarding the arrest on Thursday.

“I understand that last night has become a story and that many of my colleagues in the house are being asked to comment on or to explain the events of last night. I dispute any wrongdoing. However I do want to take this opportunity to apologize to this body for creating this unnecessary distraction from the important work of the House. Thank you members for allowing me this time. Thank you Mr. Speaker.” said Davis.